EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Senator Cesar Blanco will host their 9th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at Canutillo Elementary School and The Johnson Apartments to help families provide a warm meal this holiday.

“As we gear up for our 9th annual turkey drive, I’m thrilled to keep the Thanksgiving tradition alive. I look forward to coming together to spread holiday joy and supporting economically disadvantaged families in our community by providing a turkey to enjoy on Thanksgiving,” said Sen. Blanco.

What: Senator Blanco’s 9th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

When: Monday, November 20, 2023

Where: The Johnson Apartments, 9000 Roanoke Dr., El Paso, Texas 79904 (3-5 p.m. MST)