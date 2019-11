EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semi-truck jackknifed at Transmountain Thursday afternoon, according to El Paso police.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Transmountain West. Roads were closed for hours near the National Border Patrol Museum but reopened just after 7 p.m.

Viewers shared photos of the crash which appeared to show the semi-truck stuck on the median.

Photo by: Anais Landeros

El Paso police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.