UPDATE: As of 12:22 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation, all lanes are open and there is a minor back-up.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a semi-truck crashed on I-10 East after Viscount.

The report came in at 11:07 this morning. El Paso fire department and El Paso police units can be seen on scene.

The 3 left lanes are closed and there is an estimated clearing time of 2 hours.

No other details were provided.