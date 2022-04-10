El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – As April is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Total Defense in El Paso hosted a self defense seminar to promote awareness of things that are happening across the world and prepare women for different scenarios.

Ritchie Hatch, owner of Total Defense El Paso became passionate about teaching self defense after what he saw and experienced during his time in the military.

Seeing people who believe they cannot defend themselves made him want to prove to them that they can. He wants to dismiss the narrative that young girls need to be compliant in certain situations and wants to break them out of that.

“Reinforcing in people that if it feels wrong it is wrong the society today teaches especially young women as they grow up don’t rock the boat go hug your uncle whatever it happens to be and we want to let people know to break out of that right because if you don’t feel right it’s not right get out of the situation.”

Throughout the seminar, the women were taught awareness boundaries and combat; Hatch wants them to learn boundaries, to establish what they like or don’t like in a situation, and – if you need to fight, do it with aggression because your life may depend on it.

That passion is what brought people like Karen Barraza in to attended the seminar. For Barraza, she feels like it is time for women to break out of their shells and not tolerate certain behaviors that have been deemed normal.

“Because of our gender, we grow up with certain things like how we should behave you know to tolerate that classic he picks on you because he likes your kind of thing.”

The seminar was not only a way to raise awareness to the real dangers there are for not only women, but to make sure they have the tools to use in the real world.

“We fail to see a lot of those red flags those signals that you know let us know that were going to be in a dangerous situation so I think again women to be able to have these tools to be prepared in the event that something can happen.”

