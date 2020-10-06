Seeing smoke around the airport? Don’t panic — EPIA is conducting emergency training this week

This file photo shows passengers making their way to the terminal at El Paso International Airport.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Don’t be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and smoke near the airport area on Tuesday and later this week.

The El Paso International Airport will be conducting live fire training from Tuesday through Thursday. A full-scale emergency exercise will be conducted Friday morning.

Airport officials said the public may see smoke and emergency vehicles around the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Station at 101 George Perry Blvd., during the training.

Officials said travelers and flight operations will not be affected.