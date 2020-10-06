Seeing smoke around the airport? Don’t panic — EPIA is conducting emergency training this week

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This file photo shows passengers making their way to the terminal at El Paso International Airport.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Don’t be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and smoke near the airport area on Tuesday and later this week.

The El Paso International Airport will be conducting live fire training from Tuesday through Thursday. A full-scale emergency exercise will be conducted Friday morning.

Airport officials said the public may see smoke and emergency vehicles around the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Station at 101 George Perry Blvd., during the training.

Officials said travelers and flight operations will not be affected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso to be home to new distribution warehouse

County Attorney alleges prostitution at East El Paso massage parlor

Special Report: "Where is Richard?" Part two

Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll announce more business openings soon — does his ‘Cheers!’ GIF mean bars are next?

SPECIAL REPORT: Where is Richard?

Burrowing Owls in Danger

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner