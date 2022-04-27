EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department’s Cares Program helped plant ‘Seeds of Smiles’ and held a free Ident-A-Child program during Friday’s 2022 National Child Abuse Prevention Month event at Young Park.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month enforces the importance of families and communities working together to help prevent child abuse and neglect.



Attendees plant sunflower seeds in small pots to sow seeds of smiles. Participants got to paint their pots and take them home to grow.



The Ident-A-Child program provided parents and legal guardians a free identification card of their child, with vital and up-to-date information, that can be used in the event a child becomes lost or missing.



For more information about LCPD’s Cares Program, contact Community Advocates via email at LCPDCommunityAdvocate@las-cruces.org.

