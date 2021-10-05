See what El Paso properties were deemed dangerous by the Building and Standards Commission

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso considers four new properties to be dangerous structures for reasons spanning from damages to a lack of utility service connections.

On Tuesday, the El Paso Building and Standards Commission considered whether properties in Downtown and South Central could be considered dangerous and ordered to be demolished. The commission agreed with city recommendations to consider the properties a danger to the public.

One of the properties in Downtown is a red brick building built in 1936, according to the El Paso Central Appraisal District. Another property in the Upper Valley was damaged by a fire and has sat vacant.

They are as follows.

309 S. Kansas

709 N. Ange

5621 Dailey

4819 Vista Del Monte

