EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A second semi-truck crash has been reported in West El Paso following another crash on Transmountain.

The crash was reported at around 6 p.m. on I-10 West at Executive.

The left lane is closed to drivers and traffic is backed up to Schuster, according to El Paso police.

Clearing time is estimated to be two hours.

Drivers are urged to take caution.