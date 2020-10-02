Second day of preliminary hearing for former LCPD officer accused of murder

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) The second preliminary hearing for former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser was held in Las Cruces on Friday in Las Cruces.

Smelser is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Antonio Valenzuela.

Smelser allegedly killed Valenzuela on Feb. 29 while restraining him following a foot chase and struggle. According to the Las Cruces Police Department, Smelser used a vascular neck restraint, which has been prohibited by the department.

On Thursday Las Cruces Police Department Lieutenant Shane Brisco testified. Brisco is a training officer who has taught the vascular neck restraint. As well as Andrew Tuton the officer who was with Smelser during the chase and when Valenzuela was restrained.

