Search for two missing Montana Vista teen girls continues

Brissa Rubi Ortiz, 14

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing their search for a pair of teenage girls who went missing separately from homes in Montana Vista last month.

Brissa Rubi Ortiz, 14, and Iris Dominique Saldana, 15, are being sought after allegedly running away from their homes in separate incidents in March.

Iris Dominique Saldana, 15

Brissa went missing from the 3700 block of Vista Del Este Street on March, 22. She’s described as 4’8″, approximately 100 pounds with shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes and light complexion. She was last seen wearing camouflage leggings, blue and grey zipped hoodie, black tennis shoes, and a white cap.

Just three days later, on March 25, Iris went missing from her home in the 3800 block of Buntline Drive. EPCSO say she is 5’0″, approximately 100 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. Her last known clothing was grey sweat pants, a pink and grey Adidas shirt and Fila sandals.

There is no reason to believe the two girls are together or their disappearances or run-aways are connected.

If you have information on Brissa or Iris’ location, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408 or call 911.