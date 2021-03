EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District officials celebrated the start of a new $40 million facility to Scotsdale Elementary on Thursday.

A groundbreaking initiated the construction of the new facility on 2901 McRae Boulevard to accommodate 800 students at the school. The project includes a new softball field that will be shared with Eastwood High School athletes.

The funds are produced from the $40 million bond initiative of 2019.