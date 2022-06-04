EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – District workers return as early as Monday like the Socorro Independent School District’s (SISD) Summer Food Program personnel, where they’ll be offering free meals to children 18 and younger for one month.
The Socorro Independent School District’s Child Nutrition Services Department will offer free meals to all children ages 18 and under Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6 through July 1. The Summer Food Program provides nutritious meals at no cost to all children at participating school sites. There are no fees or proof of income required. To participate, just show up.
For the summer menu, please visit the Child Nutrition Services webpage on the district website www.sisd.net and click on district menus or call 937-0450. Or go directly to SISD meal viewer at: https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/socorro
SISD schools participating in the summer meal program:
Montwood High School
Americas High School
El Dorado High School
Eastlake High School
Pebble Hills High School
Sun Ridge Middle School
Robert R. Rojas Elementary
H.D. Hilley Elementary
Myrtle Cooper Elementary
Benito Martinez Elementary
Jane A. Hambric School
Ernesto Serna School
Desert Wind School
Loma Verde Elementary
John Drugan School
Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary
Chester Jordan Elementary
Mission Ridge Elementary
Purple Heart Elementary
Cactus Trails Elementary
