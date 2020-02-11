Schools issue early release, cancel games and after school activities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools and Socorro ISD schools announce early release and the cancellation for after school activities in some of their campuses.

The Las Cruces Public Schools sent out a tweet saying White Sands Elementary/Middle School will be dismissed early today due to “inclement weather conditions for travel.”

Parents may go pick up their children now, and buses are also on their way to pick up kids.

Las Cruces Public Schools also posted that the Oñate Boys Basketball game at Alamogordo and the Alamogordo Girls Basketball game at Oñate will be canceled and postponed for the same time tomorrow.

Centennial and Mayfield will still play tonight.

Socorro ISD will cancel all of its soccer games as well as tennis matches for today. Basketball games, however, will still happen tonight.

