School zone safety tips from the Las Cruces Police Department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department sends out a few tips for motorist and students as classes resume.

Speeding, changing lanes and passing other vehicles are three common traffic violations motorists make in school zones. Police say each of those violations is fined up to $162 plus court costs.

Local public schools start the spring semester on Jan. 8, so the Las Cruces Police Department is asking motorists to use caution especially when traveling through school zones and near bus stops.

Tips for motorists:

Obey all traffic laws and speed limits, especially the 15 MPH limit in school zones.

Do not pass other vehicles in school zones or at crosswalks.

Do not change lanes in school zones.

Do not make U-Turns in school zones.

Do not text or otherwise use a cell phone unless it is completely hands-free.

Stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.

Watch for and obey signals from school crossing guards.

Be alert and watch for children near schools, bus stops and in school parking lots.

Unless licensed to do so, do not park in handicap spaces to drop off or pick up children.

Do not park at curbs painted yellow, or red which are designated for emergency vehicles only.

Tips for students: