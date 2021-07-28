School uniform demand is up with first day of school next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) With the first day of school just days away for most El Paso school districts, parents are rushing to the stores trying to find last-minute school uniform items.

School Wear, a uniform vendor in Northeast El Paso, said this year the demand has been even more than usual because a lot of students outgrew their uniforms from the previous years and the last time many bought them was in 2019.

“Parents are buying more because last year they did not have to attend, for the most part, therefore the uniforms don’t fit since they had 2 years of wearing the same shirts,” Pam Weitz, the manager for School Wear said.

Other local vendors had to close their stores as well during the pandemic, leaving less on the market. Heitz said they service more than 75 schools and that number is just growing.

“We are very busy, the IDEA school has a new one in Mesquite Hills with 500 new students and its challenging because other vendors are sending them to us because they’ve run out of stock and we get truckloads of stuff every 2-3 days, literally truckloads,” Heitz said.

Parents under pressure were shopping Wednesday afternoon trying to find their children’s uniform items before Monday.

“School does start on Monday so we’re doing everything at the last minute,” a parent, Andrea Borchardt, said.

An El Paso ISD spokesperson told KTSM it understands the burden the pandemic has brought to many families, including financial burdens, so they are adjusting its policies this year.

Those schools with uniform rules will allow students to wear jeans and solid-colored T-shirts in the school colors instead of the khakis and branded polo shirts that are normally required. EPISD said parents can find these clothing items at discount stores.

The district added parents who have a difficult time meeting the financial burden of purchasing uniforms should contact the school for options available to them.