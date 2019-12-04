School resource officer accidentally discharges firearm at a Las Cruces middle school, police say

Breaking News
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are investigating an incident involving a school resource officer who accidentally discharged his firearm at a local middle school.

The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said a school resource officer accidentally discharged his duty-issued handgun in his office at Picacho Middle School, striking a wall.

No one was struck by the accidental discharge, according to investigators.

The Las Cruces Police Department said the circumstances surrounding the accidental discharge are being investigated by the department’s Internal Affairs office.

Officials said the officer has been employed by LCPD for eight years and has been a school resource officer since August 2015.

