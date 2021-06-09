School children ran for cover during drive-by shooting in Northeast, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department arrested a teen in connection to a drive-by shooting in the Northeast last Thursday.

Police arrested Jesus Soto, 19, on Tuesday and took the teen to the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $50,000. He is charged with two counts of deadly conduct.

Officers were dispatched to 3813 Johnson Avenue last week on reports of shots fired. The police discovered a residence that had been struck a residence that morning. Two 18-year-old teens had been inside the home.

“School children at a nearby elementary school also reportedly ran for cover as the shots rang out,” a news release says.

An investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Soto.

