School buses set to roll out Monday for Las Cruces Public Schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has been quite some time since students hopped on a big yellow bus to go to and from school, and Las Cruces Public Schools is encouraging parents and students to review bus information before school starts on Monday.



The information can be reviewed through ParentVUE, StudentVUE or the Las Cruces Public Schools Transportation website, said LCPS Director of Operations Sean Barham.

This year, LCPS has once again contracted Student Transportation Specialists of New Mexico to provide transportation services for the district. LCPS officials said all bus drivers are employed by STS-NM. According to STS-NM, some routes might experience delays at the start of the school year as drivers adjust to new routes.

STS-NM also provides ancillary student bus transportation services for the district, including field trips and athletic trips. STS-NM is paid for these services on a per-trip basis, based upon its ancillary contract with the school district.

Around 7,500 students use the school bus service to get transported to and from school each day in a typical school year. Although last year was anything but typical, the busses kept rolling as they helped to deliver meals for students during remote learning.

As students prepare to return to school, the busses will continue with COVID safe practices including mask wearing, having hand sanitizer available, and spacing students no more than two to a seat in accordance with New Mexico Public Education Department guidelines.

STS-NM continues to offer recruiting bonuses for those who are interested in becoming school bus drivers. The company provides training for prospective drivers to earn their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and encourages retirees and parents of school-aged children to sign up for a new career.

“We are always looking for new drivers to join our amazing team. We offer competitive wages and a great working environment,” said Van Wamel, STS-NM Manager.

The state of New Mexico is also replacing over 100 busses in the LCPS fleet. These new vehicles will include air conditioning, which has been a priority of the LCPS School Board as they work with the legislature in Santa Fe.

The district laid out the following eligibility requirements for students to receive transportation through LCPS: they are an elementary school student whose registered address is one mile or more, one-way, from their assigned school, a middle school student whose registered address is one and a half miles or more, one way, from their assigned school, a high school student whose registered address is two miles or more, one way, from their assigned school.



To register for transportation services, students can contact their school’s secretary to get signed up as a bus rider. For rules and regulations regarding LCPS transportation services, parents can visit the LCPS Transportation Website at: http://www.lcps.net/transportation/

STS-NM can also be contacted at 575-523-5686 for additional information about bus service or for questions about hiring bus drivers.



Motorists are reminded that school zones will be operational beginning Monday. Please use caution in school zones and observe the posted 15 mile per hour speed limit.



