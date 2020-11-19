Scenic Drive to temporarily close on Friday for pothole repairs

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Scenic Drive will close from 6 a.m. to noon on Friday so Streets and Maintenance Department crews can repair potholes.

The City is asking motorists to avoid the area by taking alternate routes.

The schedule may be modified due to weather or other unforeseen events.

According to the City, almost 80,000 pothole repairs are completed on an annual basis, compared to previous annual pothole repairs of almost 20,000 potholes a year.

