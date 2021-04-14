Scammers target El Paso Water customers with fake notices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Have you received a notice on your door that looked suspicious?

Homeowners claim to have received notes at their homes telling them to call a phone number for information about their water. El Paso Water reminds residents to be cautious and to not be afraid to verify the letter before making a move.

Christina Montoya with El Paso Water says customers need to know these notices are not from the utility company.

Any correspondence from El Paso Water will have the official logo, address and telephone number. All visitors from El Paso Water will wear a uniform and have an official employee badge.

El Paso Water employees collect 45,000 samples from water treatment plants and the distribution system and highly trained specialists perform 370,000 tests annually.

These notices usually try to get your attention, which will require immediate action.

If you have a question about the notice, the safest thing to do is call El Paso Water at 915-594-5733 to ask questions or visit www.epwater.org.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.