Scammer claiming to be LCPD officer calls multiple Las Cruces residents, including real LCPD sergeant

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Multiple scam calls were reported in Las Cruces on Wednesday of a man claiming to be a Las Cruces police officer.

The “officer” would inform residents that a loved one had been in a car accident and to meet them at the scene of the crash. LCPD told KTSM 9 News that this is a scam and that the scammer even called a real LCPD sergeant.



“One of our sergeants received a phone call from a woman who appeared to be distraught — she was crying,” said LCPD spokesperson Dan Trujillo.

The woman then hung up, but then the LCPD sergeant received a second call.

“And this time from a man who claimed to be a police officer and he claimed to be a police officer with us, LCPD,” said Trujillo. “It appears they are trying to get the call taker to respond to a scene of a crash.”

The LCPD sergeant quickly realized this person was in fact not a police officer. However, the same thing happened to multiple other people, but they immediately reported it to LCPD.

“They could be subject to an armed robbery, they could be subject to just wasting their time, they could be subject to their house being vacant all of a sudden and then somebody breaking into their home, a carjacking — we don’t know exactly what might have happened,” said Trujillo.

Leaving some Las Cruces residents feeling uneasy.

“It’s very scary, it’s not a comfortable feeling knowing somebody would be calling and claiming to be a police officer. Especially with not knowing if it’s real or not,” said Las Cruces resident Sonya Jaquez.

LCPD says if this happens to you, hang up and call Central Dispatch at (575) 526-0795 and refrain from responding to the scene of a crash.



“I would verify if the information they are giving you is correct, because I would think a police officer would go out to your house before doing that,” said Joel Luke Arnold, a Las Cruces resident.

LCPD says it’s possible an officer may call you if a loved one is in a crash, but it is more likely that they will go to your home.

According to LCPD the scam calls are under investigation.

The calls came from a number that was from Alamagordo and so far no victims have lost money. However, LCPD says it’s important to be aware and call central dispatch to confirm any call from a police officer.