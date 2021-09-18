Scam calls from fake law enforcement reported in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department someone is calling people saying he is a detective with the police department.

LCPD says the person says the calls are a scam and the person says they are “Detective Michael Henke” from the civil division. While LCPD says they do not have a civil division and that they do have a supervisor named Michael Henke but that he did not make the calls.

The police department asks for anyone who receives or has received a call like this to call the police at (575) 526-0795.

LCPD asking the community to follow safety tips to avoid being scammed. The tips include not sharing financial information over the phone, do not have conversations with unsolicited callers, do click on any numbers for a menu, and block the caller.

In addition, you can register your phone number for the Do Not Call Registry through the Federal Trade Commission. For more information on how to do so, click here.

