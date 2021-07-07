Save money on your water bill by adjusting the irrigation system

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The recent rains brought the Borderland some relief from the hot temperatures, and they also can provide relief to your water bill.

Christina Montoya with El Paso Water reminds customers to adjust their irrigation system during the summer monsoon.

Do your sprinklers run during or after a rain event?

You’re not only wasting water; you’re missing out on saving money on your water bill.

For most El Pasoans, 30 percent of their water consumption comes from watering landscapes. You substantially save money on your water bill by turning off or adjusting your irrigation system during rain events.

If it’s just rained, or if rain is the forecast, it’s best to let mother nature take care of the watering.

When’s the best time to water your lawn?

Grab a screwdriver and push it into your lawn. If the screwdriver goes into the ground easily, your lawn isn’t thirsty. If the ground is too hard and too dry to insert the screwdriver, it’s probably time to water.

