Santa Teresa Port to house unaccompanied minors

Santa Teresa will soon be home to a new shelter for unaccompanied minors according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Santa Teresa Port of Entry shelter is one of three new facilities currently being built. The other two will be located in Carrizo Springs, Texas and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

The announcement that Santa Teresa was chosen as one of the new sites to house migrant children comes after a scathing Office of the Inspector General report stating that conditions at the El Paso Bridge of the Americas processing facility were dangerously overcrowded.