EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – He thought he was stepping into a meeting, little did he know the surprise that was waiting for him. Ethan Garcia was awarded a $40,000 Scholarship and Internship offer from Amazon to pursue an undergraduate degree in Computer Science.

The Amazon Future Engineer program has awarded $22 million in scholarships to 550 students from underserved and historically underrepresented communities across the U.S. since 2019. Ethan is among 250 new scholarship recipients to study computer science starting this fall in a college of his choosing.

The Santa Teresa High student got Amazon’s attention because of his development of an app that addresses campus litter. Recipients were chosen based on a variety of criteria, including their academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, future goals, and financial need.

“The app will promote proper disposal and recycling of items by having students take a photo of the items they discard when items are thrown away in the correct bin, points are awarded accordingly. With these points, students will be able to purchase school items such as pencils, notebooks, and even apparel like T-shirts or hoodies. The purpose of the app will be to motivate students to take care of their school campus and realize that it is an extension of themselves, to demonstrate how impactful and far a little bit of effort can reach,” wrote Ethan.







Ethan serves as Vice President for the State of New Mexico Technology Student Association (NMTSA). He also serves as our high school Computer Science Honors Society President, and school chapter TSA Vice President. Ethan is also participating in CyberPatriot, National Honor Society, and the Microsoft TEALS program.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.