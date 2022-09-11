EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at Lorenzo G. Loya Primary School in San Elizario received the gift of increased security and safety, thanks to some El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies.

Students at the school were presented with more than 30 “travel door locks.” These locks are portable, add extra security to classrooms and prevent unauthorized entry.

Deputies from the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station, school resource officers and the Emergency Response Team donated money to purchase the locks for the school.