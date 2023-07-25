SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) — The San Elizario Independent School District has implemented a four-day school week for all students, staff, and faculty.

The decision to make the change throughout the district was made back in January, and Superintendent Jeannie Meza-Chavez said it was for two reasons.

“The first is we were addressing an equity issue with vacancies… And the second reason is for Mindful Eagle Mondays; we want to make sure that our employees, and our students, are taking care of themselves. Self-care is important,” Meza-Chavez, said.

The new school year started in San Elizario ISD on Tuesday, July 25. The district will have a Tuesday through Friday school week, with Mondays off.

A new teacher in the district said news of the four-day school week helped her decide on applying.

“Five days a week, it doesn’t seem like a lot to a lot of people…But when you’re with kids all day, sometimes it takes a toll on you, and having that extra day to like, OK, let me, like, mentally prepare for tomorrow, ” teacher Sara Borja said.

Another veteran teacher said she hopes this new change helps rejuvenate many of the teachers, as she said teaching is demanding.

Meza-Chavez told KTSM the San Eli district is the first in El Paso to have a shorter school week with longer days.

“Scheduled for students represents something that is going to be helpful in their learning in terms of our little ones, giving them their recess, break for their lunch, break for even their morning breakfast, break a little bit, pushed back just to ensure that we have we, we have them functioning to optimal Levels,” Meza-Chavez said.

“…and it has taken some work in communication, but I feel confident that every one of our schools, as has an appropriate schedule, that our students will be able to follow and be successful with it,” the superintendent added.

District officials said the district is rated at an 89 and is still in compliance with the TEA.