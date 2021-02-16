San Elizario High School graduate lives on as his family donates organs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Isaias Valdez, 19-year-old San Elizario High School graduate was taken by an illness too soon, but his family decided to donate his organs so he could live on through helping others.

Valdez died February 3, after battling a sudden illness.

During his treatment at Las Palmas Medical Center he was given an Honor Walk – a walk for donor patients who are at the end of their life.

“This young man saved four lives with his gift,” said Lizath New, administrative director of Critical Care Services at Las Palmas.

Lizath wasn’t in direct care of Valdez, but she works on an organ donor program at the hospital.

She says Las Palmas collaborated with Southwest Transplant Alliance – a non-profit organization recovering organs and tissue for transplant as well as providing support for donors and their families.

“A lot of the times when we are talking to the families they come to peace within themselves thinking this was their purpose, maybe this was another chance to touch others,” explained New about conversations they have with families when talking about potential organ donation.

She explains the hospital first identifies the potential donor and recipients proceeding to talk to the families about this sensitive matter.

“We get to see the recipients get that second chance in life, and see the light in the families eyes and the patients lives,” said New, encouraging families to consider organ donations as they can save multiple lives.