San Elizario High School graduate lives on as his family donates organs

Local

by: Karla Draksler

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Isaias Valdez, 19-year-old San Elizario High School graduate was taken by an illness too soon, but his family decided to donate his organs so he could live on through helping others.

Valdez died February 3, after battling a sudden illness.

During his treatment at Las Palmas Medical Center he was given an Honor Walk – a walk for donor patients who are at the end of their life.

“This young man saved four lives with his gift,” said Lizath New, administrative director of Critical Care Services at Las Palmas.

Lizath wasn’t in direct care of Valdez, but she works on an organ donor program at the hospital.

She says Las Palmas collaborated with Southwest Transplant Alliance – a non-profit organization recovering organs and tissue for transplant as well as providing support for donors and their families.

“A lot of the times when we are talking to the families they come to peace within themselves thinking this was their purpose, maybe this was another chance to touch others,” explained New about conversations they have with families when talking about potential organ donation.

She explains the hospital first identifies the potential donor and recipients proceeding to talk to the families about this sensitive matter.

“We get to see the recipients get that second chance in life, and see the light in the families eyes and the patients lives,” said New, encouraging families to consider organ donations as they can save multiple lives.

For more resources visit Southwest Transplant Alliance’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Biden to focus on pandemic, economy and immigration

Teen's family donates his organs

KTSM 9 news at 10

El Paso Animal Services issues 70 citations during winter storm

Fallout of acquitting Former President Donald Trump

Mutt Mondays, volunteering at El Paso Animal Services

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner