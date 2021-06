EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The San Elizario Fire Rescue says a road has been closed due to a major gas line rupture.

The department says Socorro Road from Glorietta to Dindinger Roads and the public is urged to find other routes and stay clear of the area.

Fire crews have also asked drivers not to evade orange cones when driving through the area.

