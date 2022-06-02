SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) – A small town in El Paso county needs your vote to become number one in U.S.A.’s Best Historic Small Town competition for 2022.

While Abilene, Kansas is number one for best historic small towns right now, San Eli is in the running to be number one and your vote can make that happen.

“Vote, vote at least once a day. It tells you from any device, vote once a day.”

That’s Mayor Isela Reyes of San Elizario, Isela was born and raised in this small historic town and her ambition won’t stop until San Eli becomes number one.

“In a few days we had, I think, 12 days to vote, we gotta get there,” Reyes said.

With so much history going back to when San Elizario was founded on April 30th, 1598, President of the Culture Heritage Society for the Community Camino Real de Tierra Adentro Al Borrego tells KTSM what sets San Eli apart all other historic towns.

“One of our biggest attractions is the fact that Billy the kid was here in 1876 to bust out one of his friends from jail. So, we do reenactments of that, we got dances, music, live music. Outdoor, indoor. All kinds of activities,” Borrego said.

On June 4th and 5th the small town will be hosting the Billy The Kid festival with other attractions on Main street.

With about 15,000 people in this small town, San Eli is known for its chapel, restaurants, gift shops and its three museums; Los Portales Heritage, The Old El Paso County Jail and San Elizario Veterans Museum.

Believe it or not, celebrities have come to film and visit this small town too.

“I know there was a movie, Fandango, that was filmed here. A few months ago Mal Borro filmed and took pictures. They loved the area. So we had quite a few people,” Reyes said.

Now if you haven’t seen or been to San Elizario give it a shot and vote now for it to become number one on USA Best Historic Small Town for 2022 by June 6 at 10best.com

