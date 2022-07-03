EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Thursday, June 30th, 2022, The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a partnership with the San Elizario and Clint Independent School Districts to where they held completion ceremonies for students that participated in the “Back on Track” program.

The Back on Track program works with the school districts and identifies students that are at risk of not meeting the graduation requirements.

The Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers mentor these students during the summer break and help them recover lost course credits as well as participate in community service events.

The program helps bring together at-risk youth and law enforcement to build strong relationships and help the participants change behavior to meet their academic goals of graduating. The students also attended activities such as the movie (Jurassic Park) and an afternoon at Top Golf.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store