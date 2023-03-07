EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 62-year-old man from San Angelo, Texas, was killed in a rollover crash in Hudspeth County on Monday, March 6.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Randall Quinn driving eastbound at about 4 p.m. Monday on Interstate 10, near mile post 131, about 7 miles west of Van Horn.

According to DPS, Quinn failed to drive in a single lane, veered north onto the unpaved portion of the roadway near the center median. He then overcorrected and veered south and crossed both eastbound lanes and exited the roadway.

The vehicle then went into a skid and rolled over onto a dirt berm. The vehicle came to rest upright.

Quinn was pronounced dead at the scene.