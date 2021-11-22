Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program launches; Will provide clothes, toys to those in need

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Salvation Army is launching the Angel Tree Program to provide toys and clothing to children, seniors, and families struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year.

The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.

“As we continue to navigate the lingering pandemic, families are still putting their lives back together and trying to make ends meet. Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.” Floiran Estrada, major of The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at area malls, Walmart, and other businesses during the holidays. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who – without this program – may not receive a gift at Christmas.

“We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need.” Floiran Estrada, major of The Salvation Army

Angels will be available for adoption throughout the months of November and December at Walmart, Sam’s, Bassett Place, and The Outlet Shoppes.

Last year, 1,340 angels were available for adoption in El Paso, and this year the program expects to have 1,325 children enrolled.

Gift distribution will take place at the Christmas Distribution Center, December 16 and December 17.

Volunteers are needed to help sort and pass out the items to families who will come to collect them on distribution day.

“Last year, there was a brand-new way to support The Salvation Army Angel Tree through Walmart Registry for Good,” Estrada said. “Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army.”

Interested individuals can search for the El Paso Salvation Army at walmartangeltree.com and order items to benefit local families.

For more information about adopting an Angel or volunteer opportunities, the Salvation Army can be contacted at (915) 544-9811 or by visiting the program at 4300 E. Paisano Dr.

