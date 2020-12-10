Salt+Honey Bakery Café honors health care workers with free meals

Salt + Honey Bakery Café Instagram page.

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Salt+Honey Bakery Café provided 50 meals each day to Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso health care workers from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.

The meals were individually packaged and given to health care professionals whose long shifts and busy schedules often left medical staff with no time to purchase food for themselves throughout the day.

“We recently received a generous grant from the Business Solutions Center at the El Paso Chamber of Commerce,” said Maggie Asfahani, owner of Salt+Honey Bakery Café. “This grant allows us to not only continue operations and keep staff employed, but it also gives us the opportunity to support those on the front lines of this pandemic. We want to show our appreciation in whatever way we can.”

Asfahani said she wanted to help recognize and thank health care workers for their dedication, commitment and professionalism for months during the ongoing health care crisis.

