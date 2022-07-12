EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court unanimously voted on Monday to increase the hourly pay for all present and future County Lifeguards effective immediately.

Commissioners Court approved the increase for Seasonal Lifeguards from $13.02 to $14 per hour and Seasonal Lifeguard Leads with two swim seasons of experience from $14.02 to $15 per hour.

County officials recognized the need for lifeguards at the beginning of the season and continue to offer applicants up to $800 in hiring incentives.

Applicants are required to have the following certification by the time of employment:

• Current American Red Cross (ARC) Lifeguard Certification which includes First

Aid/CPR/AED. Find more information at www.redcross.org.

Full-time and part-time positions are open to anyone over the age of 15 years old. Future Lifeguards can visit

here to apply.

