EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso will host members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus in a town hall discussion on Monday on the subject of mass shootings and gun violence and how to best protect Texans at schools and other public places.

The meetings will take place over the next couple of weeks across Texas.

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which 19 children and 2 teachers were fatally shot, is the latest such tragic event in recent Texas history. Following the El Paso mass shooting, House Democrats called on Governor Greg Abbott to convene a special session to close the background check loophole, ban the sale of high-capacity magazines, enact extreme-risk protective orders and other common-sense measures. Abbott ignored the demand for action, instead convening round-table meetings. Now, after the Uvalde tragedy, the governor is taking a similarly weak approach by asking the House and Senate to convene special committees.

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie) issued the following statement:

“What happened in Uvalde has shaken Texas to its core, and Texans want to see action from the governor and legislature. The problem is not that there is a shortage of committees in the Texas Legislature; the problem is that there is a shortage of political will to do the right thing.

“House Democrats have clearly been on record for years supporting common-sense gun safety measures that will save lives, but we need to have leadership from Governor Abbott if anything is to change. House Democrats will lead town hall meetings across the state to hear from our constituents, who are also the governor’s constituents. At each of these meetings, we hope the governor will finally be able to see that there is strong support from Texans of all backgrounds for the Legislature to enact common-sense solutions to gun violence.”

The Texas House Democratic Caucus Safe Texas Town Hall meetings will begin June 6th. Additional details will be provided as dates and locations are confirmed and more town halls are scheduled.

El Paso County Town Hall

Starlight Event Center

6650 Continental, 6th Floor, Sunset Room

El Paso, TX 79925

Monday, June 6th, 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

