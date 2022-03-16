EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Jinny Riddle, the owner of Jinny Riddle Makeup Studio Hair and Nails, said she makes sure she let’s people know her salon is a “safe space” for everyone.

Her salon, located at 1280 Hawkins Boulevard, is part of a worldwide movement called Strands for Trans, where salon and barbershop owners across the world register their stores as friendly spaces for people part of the LGBTQ plus community.

There are two salons registered in El Paso, the other is Head Quarters Salon and Barber Shop in West El Paso.

“I really want people to come to my studio and feel welcome,” Riddle said. “We do not want to discriminate discriminate, whether it’s gender, race, nationality, social status, I really want people to come in and feel welcome and leave better than when they came in.”

Salons part of Strands for Trans display a pink, blue and white barbershop decal, the colors of the transgender flag, on their businesses front doors to signify they are registered as a safe space.

“If it’s a salon restaurant, it there shouldn’t have to be specific places for them to feel safe, but at least they could feel welcome here and know that there are places here that are very welcoming, and not judgmental,” Riddle said.

She said some people looking for safe-space salons are transgender youths and their parents.

“I’m glad that they open up to me and but I try to make them feel comfortable,” Riddle said.

As KTSM previously reported, last week a Texas judge blocked the state from investigating transgender care for youth as child abuse.



That stemmed from an order put in motion by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott following Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s opinion saying gender-affirming care for minors– was abusive under Texas law.

“I don’t agree with it, that that’s just my opinion,” Riddle said. “I know some other parents also feel comfortable bringing them in here, knowing that we’re not gonna judge the child or the parent.”

As of now, it is unclear if the Department of Family and Protective Services is continuing the investigations of transgender care for children or not.

A DFPS spokesperson told KTSM they could not answer specifically if there were any pending investigations in El Paso and if they department was continuing investigations following the judge’s ruling or not. The spokesperson said :

The best way to describe our posture toward investigations is that we continue to follow the law. That’s all we can share right now. DFPS Spokesperson

A hearing for a permanent injunction is set for July 11 but it is expected that Paxton’s office will quickly appeal this decision.

“My vision here at the salon, I want people to feel the best they can feel when they come in or when they leave,” Riddle said.

