EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of migrants have been making their way to Sacred Heart Church as they seek shelter and food. Many currently are sleeping in the church’s gym, while others sleep on sidewalks nearby.

In a social media post, Sacred Heart Church announced it is in need of volunteers. Those who are interested must complete an online form. The church has different shifts including preparing and serving food, and helping supervise migrants overnight for any safety and medical issues.

In the post, the church also listed a PayPal to make donations.