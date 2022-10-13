LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A new study shows that rural roads in New Mexico are among the most dilapidated in the U.S.

The research, which was conducted by a national transportation nonprofit group called “TRIP,” concluded that about 32-percent of the state’s rural roads are in “poor” condition.

That is the third-highest mark in the nation, just trailing Arkansas and Rhode Island.

Additionally, another 22-percent of the outlying roads in New Mexico are in “mediocre” condition.

The report found that 155 people lost their lives in 2020 on rural, non-Interstate roads in the state. Those roads are more likely to be narrow with limited shoulders and sharp curves compared to urban streets.

The study also found that rural roads in Texas ranked as the 22nd-most deteriorated in the nation.

A 2021 report submitted to Congress by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation indicates that the nation faces a $180 billion backlog in necessary repairs to rural roads, highways, and bridges.