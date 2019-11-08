Runners to take part in 10K run that connects El Paso and Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On November 16, runners from two countries will take part in one race.

Run Internacional is a cross-border 10K that organizers said will bring both the El Paso and Juarez communities together for one purpose — enjoying the unique greatness of the borderland.

Runners at a past Run Internacional event.

Courtesy: Run Internacional

The U.S./Mexico 10K will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, in El Paso, Texas and will end across the border in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

People can register online at International10k.com. It costs $25 per person to register plus a processing fee. You can also sign up in teams.

Organizers said that the people who registered for the cancelled 2018 Run Internacional event and did not request a refund will automatically be registered for the 2019 event. Last year’s event was cancelled partly because of the partial government shutdown.

The 10K run will start in South El Paso at the Stanton Street Port of Entry at Olivas V. Aoy Avenue and South Mesa Street. The course will end at the Monumento JRZ, in Juarez. Runners will pass through famous landmarks including, the San Jacinto Plaza and the Plaza de Toros bullring in Juarez.

Organizers said volunteers will help runners return to El Paso, on foot or by shuttle, from the finish line to the bridge.

For more information on this event, click this link.