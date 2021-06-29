Ruli’s International Kitchen dealing with storm aftermath

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local business is dealing with the aftermath of Monday’s storms as water seeps through its roof and down into its kitchen.

Ruli’s International Kitchen saw water cover its floors on Tuesday and executive chef and owner Raul Gonzalez did all he could to remedy the situation. He says he and his crews will continue to investigate the damage by the water as rain continues to come down from the sky.

“The damage we still haven’t been able to assess it because it’s still raining, so we still have to wait until there’s no more rain,” he said. “So, we can actually get up and assess the real damage to the real damage to the building.”

Gonzalez says the crew was able to continue operations after Tuesday’s cleanup.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.