EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Albertsons in Ruidoso is giving back to the community that’s been devastated by the McBride fire, as employees wanted do something for the community, especially those who have nowhere to go.

The store’s director, Harley Estes says there was no hesitation when it came to this idea which prompted the stores headquarters to allow the go ahead for the barbeque.

Estes says that people are worrying enough right about whether or not they will be able to return home and just wants to help even in the smallest of ways.

“We have a national relief program that’s from our parent company in Boise and they’ve given us the freedom to expense anything we want to do what we want to help the community we know there’s a lot of families not getting any food, so we wanted to give them a warm meal.”

That sentiment rings true for two sisters, Marsha Parr and Carla Way, who have lost so much because of the fire; now grateful that Albertsons could give them a warm meal to eat after sleeping in their car for three days.

Both continue to hope that they can return to their home soon, knowing the support and strength of the community will carry them and their neighbors through…

“You know I don’t live here but all the food and their feeding people and stuff like that.” said Way

“And I just want to speak for the people that lost their homes because it’s very devastating,” said Parr “we have lost two lives here don’t know the details they haven’t really said you know it’s very sad for a small town it will scar us for a while you know but it’s a good community like I said and we’ll be able to live again.”

