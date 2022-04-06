EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday!☀️

Well we are expecting a beautiful day here in the Borderland with a high of 83 degrees and nice, calm winds at around 10-15mph.💨🍃

So nice and warm weather ahead, but be careful with all that blowing dust and pollen in the area, you could be feeling those allergies kicking in pretty soon.🤧🦋🌸🌺🌷💐

Next cold front moves in Thursday dropping us down to the low 70s.

Saturday we are going to warm up nicely close to 90 degrees with some breezy conditions, and back to back windy days for your Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Second cold front moves in on Wednesday of next week dropping us down to the 60s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!!😇