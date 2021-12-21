Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Cold start for our first day of winter☃️❄️ – However, possible record breaking highs for your Christmas week☀️🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland! Happy Tuesday and Happy first day of winter!!!❄️☃️

We started off this morning very chilly this morning in the 20s!🥶 However, we expect two more days in the 60s before we warm back up to the 70s!

Is it winter or summer?? We are expecting a very warm winter and potentially hitting some record breaking highs for your Christmas week! (see below.)

That warming trend will kick in by the middle of the week, so for Christmas Eve we are expecting to be awfully close to that record high of 73 degrees back in 1969! Over 50 years ago! We might match that or even break some records this year!

As with those warmer temperatures we are expecting some winds along with them as well. A few wind makers will impact the Borderland starting Thursday and last throughout the weekend.

A cold front is expected to move in on Monday next week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!