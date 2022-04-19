EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning sunshine’s!☀️ Happy Tuesday!🌼🌼 Well we are looking at another day in the 90s here in the Borderland!

However, we are going to be rather gusty in the afternoon, so it’s not going to be sustained winds, we are looking at 15-25mph rush of gusts every now and then in the afternoon.💨🍃

We are also expecting back to back windy days in the forecast this entire week.

We are finally going to get a break from those winds on Thursday but they will pick right up on Friday and are expected to stay with us all weekend. Friday is going to be our dustiest, gustiest day so get that allergy medicine ready!

Our next cold front is going to move in on Saturday, it is not going to cool us down by much only into the low 80s but we will be back in the 90s next Wednesday.

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!!😇