EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people were rushed to a local hospital early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle rollover crash in northeast El Paso.

The accident was reported around 3 a.m. near US-54 and Diana Drive and forced authorities to close a section of the highway in that area.

The El Paso Police Dept. has confirmed that both people suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident.

The highway remained closed to traffic headed northbound several hours after the incident was first reported.

Police are still investigating the crash, and KTSM will provide updates both on-air and online as soon as new information is available.