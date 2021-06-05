Rollover crash kills 1 near Santa Teresa HS

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was killed in a rollover crash Saturday morning that happened near Santa Teresa High School.

Crews with the Sunland Park Fire Department and the Dona Ana County Fire Department used the jaws of life to remove an occupant from a vehicle that rolled over at the 100 block of Airport Road in Santa Teresa on Saturday.

The occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a tweet from SPFD sent out at 11:46 a.m. on Saturday.

The crash is still under investigation.

