Rollover crash kills 1 near Santa Teresa HS

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was killed in a rollover crash Saturday morning that happened near Santa Teresa High School.

Crews with the Sunland Park Fire Department and the Dona Ana County Fire Department used the jaws of life to remove an occupant from a vehicle that rolled over at the 100 block of Airport Road in Santa Teresa on Saturday.

The occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a tweet from SPFD sent out at 11:46 a.m. on Saturday.

Sunland Park Fire responded Mutual-Aid for Dona Ana County Fire to the 100 Block of Airport Road for a rollover accident. Our personnel had to use the jaws of life to extricate the occupant from the vehicle who was pronounced dead on scene. Under investigation by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/csiYOAkl2m — SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) June 5, 2021

The crash is still under investigation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.