Rollover crash in West El Paso leaves one with life-threatening injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 22-year-old man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was thrown from a Hummer during a rollover crash Thursday night in West El Paso.

Arturo Meza was driving a 2008 Hummer H-3 at about 9:14 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Desert when he tried to pass a 2018 Honda Pilot. The Hummer sideswiped the Pilot, causing the Hummer to swerve out of control, crash and rollover several times, police said in a news release.

Meza suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. A 15-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital for observation. Another passenger fled the scene and was not identified by police, the release said.

The driver of the Honda, Jose Martinez, 48; did not report any injuries.

“Speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this collision,” police said.