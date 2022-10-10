EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two cars were involved in a rollover incident in central El Paso this afternoon close to 4:30 p.m. on Gateway West at Piedras.

Emergency crews responded to the emergency.

An EPFD spokesperson said people at the scene are being medically evaluated, and so far, injuries are unknown.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the right lane is closed and there’s a minor back up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store