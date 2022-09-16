EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First responders responded to a crash that closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain this morning.

A semitruck involved in this incident is blocking all southbound lanes.

According to El Paso Fire Department, one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It is not clear when the area will be cleared. Delays are expected.

We will update this tory with new information as it becomes available.

